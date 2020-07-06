Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Chef Ramsay decides to give the 12 remaining contestants a tutorial on how to best prepare six of the most popular HELL'S KITCHEN dishes. Following the lesson, Ramsay informs them of their next challenge - each team will have 25 minutes to recreate all six dishes. But what the contestants DON'T know is that every three minutes, each team will have to select one chef to kick out of the kitchen, thus leaving more work for the remaining chefs and intensifying the "Last Man Standing" challenge. Later, the contestants receive a big surprise when they find out that in lieu of a Dinner Service, they will compete in this week's "Fight For Your Life" Challenge - during which the three weakest chefs from each team will be tasked to recreate Gordon's signature dish, Tagliatelle with Oysters. The chef with the worst dish will be immediately eliminated in the "Trimming the Fat" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, July 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1707) (TV-14 L)
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, July 12, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, July 12, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX - Sunday, July 12, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, July 12, 2020