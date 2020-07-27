Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, August 4, 2020
The Episode Will Air From 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT
The remaining All-Stars head to the dining room to be greeted by Gordon and a camel, before diving into the infamous Blind Taste Test Challenge - during which they must decipher spices with the risk of being blasted by mashed potatoes and gravy. Later, during a special dinner service, the restaurant hosts a private charity event for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shane's Inspiration. Each team must prepare a five-course meal for the guests, including actress Mindy Sterling ("Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery") and actor David Koechner ("The Office," "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"). Find out who gets cut after Chef Ramsay calls this the worst charity dinner service ever in the "It's All Gravy" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, Aug. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1710) (TV-14 D, L)
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
