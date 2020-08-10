Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The episode airs from 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT.

Chef Ramsay reveals to the remaining All-Stars that they will be competing for the coveted black jacket by facing a series of three difficult challenges: "Taste It, Now Make It," in which contestants must use their senses to recreate a dish; "Five Domes," in which contestants have 30 minutes to create a cohesive restaurant quality dish using mystery ingredients hidden under domes; and "Free For All," in which the All-Stars must make a dish of their choice using ingredients picked out by Ramsay. Find out who receives Chef Ramsay's stamp of approval and who gets the boot in the "Five Is The New Black" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, Aug. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1712) (TV-14 L)

Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.

Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop

HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.