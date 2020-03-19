Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Saturday, March 21, 2020
"E uhi ana ka wa i hala i na mea i hala" - Five-0 investigates when a plane that mysteriously crashed into the Pacific in the '80s is found, but with a recently murdered scuba diver inside. Also, as MacGarrett and Quinn zero in on who planted the bomb in his garage, and he formally asks her to join Five-0, she is arrested for money laundering, on a rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0, Saturday, March 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rob Morrow returns as Wes Cullen. (Originally broadcast 10/11/19.)
("E uhi ana ka wa I hala I na mea I hala" is Hawaiian for "Passing time obscures the past")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination. Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.
The state's brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE FLASH on THE CW - Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE FLASH on THE CW - Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOOD GIRLS on NBC - Sunday, April 5, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST on NBC - Sunday, April 5, 2020
("E uhi ana ka wa I hala I na mea I hala" is Hawaiian for "Passing time obscures the past")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination. Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.
The state's brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.