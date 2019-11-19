Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, November 29, 2019
"Pio ke kukui, pō'ele ka hale" - After fighting off an assassin in his own home, McGarrett and Joe White (guest star Terry O'Quinn) flee to Montana to prepare for a battle against those exacting revenge for a past SEAL mission, on a rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Nov. 29 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 12/7/18.)
("Pio ke kukui, pō'ele ka hale" is Hawaiian for "When the Light Goes Out, the House Is Dark")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches.
Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination. Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.
The state's brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.
