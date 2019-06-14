Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019
"Ke iho mai nei ko luna" - Adam, Junior and Tani travel to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean when a murder takes place in a remote underwater lab, and the killer may still be on board, on a rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, July 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 1/18/19.)
("Ke iho mai nei ko luna" is Hawaiian for "Those Above Are Descending")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches.
Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands' local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate and Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job. Helping them is Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family; Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.
The state's brash FIVE-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.
