Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, August 16, 2019
"O ke kumu, o ka māna, ho'opuka 'ia" - While Adam investigates the murder of an undercover FBI agent about to wed the daughter of a Yakuza leader, Noelani is held hostage and forced, along with her mentor Dr. Chu (Page Leong), to operate at gunpoint on a criminal, on a rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, August 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/26/19.)
("O ke kumu, o ka māna, ho'opuka 'ia" is Hawaiian for "The Teacher, the Pupil - Let it come forth")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands' local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job.and Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family.
Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state's brash FIVE-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 7/29-8/2
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Thursday, August 15, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, August 3, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 7/26-8/1
("O ke kumu, o ka māna, ho'opuka 'ia" is Hawaiian for "The Teacher, the Pupil - Let it come forth")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands' local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job.and Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family.
Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state's brash FIVE-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.