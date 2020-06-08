Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GORDON RAMSAYS 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK on FOX - Saturday, June 20, 2020

Gordon Ramsay's "Hell On Wheels" travels to Botto's, an Italian restaurant located in Sweedsboro, NJ. Chef Ramsay and his crew find two brothers whose constant fighting makes work difficult for their staff. Ramsay will try to bring this failing restaurant back from the brink of disaster - all in just 24 hours. As the clock ticks down, Ramsay and his team transform this restaurant with a spectacular renovation, a fresh new menu and hope for the future in the "Botto's Italian Line Restaurant" episode of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK airing Saturday, June 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HRS-304) (TV-14 L)

2019 Critics' Choice nominee GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK follows Gordon Ramsay as he drives across the country to help struggling restaurants in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell On Wheels. In today's social media-driven world, everyone is an amateur food critic, and restaurants often find themselves one bad review away from shutting their doors. From California's coastline to the heart of New Jersey and everywhere in between, Gordon is joined by celebrities and local experts, as he tries to bring each of these failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster - all in just 24 hours.

This season he will get help from "The Sopranos" actors Joey Gannascoli and Vincent Pastore, as well as former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. First, he sends in a team to record secret surveillance. Then, he goes undercover to experience the problems firsthand. Finally, he brings in his team of designers, decorators, chefs and more to transform these restaurants with spectacular renovations, fresh new menus and hope for the future. It all builds to the end of the 24 hours, when grand re-openings of these restaurants are held for the public.

GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK is produced by Studio Ramsay. Gordon Ramsay, Tim Warren, Kenny Rosen, Elvia Van Es Oliva and Layla Smith serve as executive producers on the series.

Related Articles View More TV Stories