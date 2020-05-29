Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, June 9, 2020
"Broken Promises" - When the team is called to the scene of a murder, they quickly suspect political motivation, but when another murder occurs, they work to uncover a common thread before more bodies pile up. Also, Maggie contemplates a decision that could affect her entire career, on a rebroadcast of FBI, Tuesday, June 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 3/10/20.)
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.
Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.
Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team's most valued resource, who recently took on a new role as a field agent alongside partner, Stuart Scola.
These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, June 1, 2020
Scoop: Upcoming Storylines on THE CBS DREAM TEAM...IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, June 13, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, June 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, June 16, 2020
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.
Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.
Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team's most valued resource, who recently took on a new role as a field agent alongside partner, Stuart Scola.
These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.