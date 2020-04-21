Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, April 28, 2020

"Undisclosed" - When a board member of a soon-to-be-public medical tech company is murdered, the team tries to find out who had the most to gain from his death. Also, OA is conflicted when pressure to help a family member is at odds with his commitment to tell the truth, on a rebroadcast of FBI, Tuesday, April 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/12/19.)

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team's most valued resource, who recently took on a new role as a field agent alongside partner, Stuart Scola.





These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.