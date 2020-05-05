Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, May 12, 2020
"Prophet" - A cult leader and his most trusted followers go on the run after he orders the murder of his own family. As Jess and the team race to find them, they uncover the self-proclaimed prophet's conman past, on a rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 2/18/20.)
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
