Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, August 4, 2020
"Predators" - When a domineering man and his girlfriend embark on a terrifying multi-state killing spree, the team races to find a pattern behind the deranged couple's seemingly random acts of extreme violence. Also, Jess worries he's being left out of Tali's life when he finds out his daughter has already won an award at school, on a rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, August 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 3/17/20.) From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
