Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, August 18, 2020
The episode airs from 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT.
"Silkworm" - After a former counter-intelligence officer is caught leaking classified information to a foreign government and attacks his former partners, the team must track him down before he escapes the country, on a rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, August 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 3/31/20.)
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
