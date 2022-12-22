Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, December 25, 2022
FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Dec. 25 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
When Mayor West's nativity scene is ruined, Brian is seen as the prime suspect in the "Christmas Crime" holiday-themed episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Dec. 25 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Entering its 21st season, FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of "Peter Griffin," "Stewie Griffin," "Brian Griffin" and "Glenn Quagmire") was nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of "Lois Griffin") won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated FROM 2013 to 2015.
Featuring the series' milestone 400th episode, Season 21 will continue to provide a humorous take on current events, with big name guest voices, including Mario Lopez, Gerald McRaney, Jay Pharoah, Martha Plimpton and Casey Wilson, as well as Sam Elliott as THE MAYOR of Quahog.
FAMILY GUY is a 20th Television Animation production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann and Patrick Meighan are executive producers.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
Entering its 21st season, FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of "Peter Griffin," "Stewie Griffin," "Brian Griffin" and "Glenn Quagmire") was nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of "Lois Griffin") won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated FROM 2013 to 2015.
Featuring the series' milestone 400th episode, Season 21 will continue to provide a humorous take on current events, with big name guest voices, including Mario Lopez, Gerald McRaney, Jay Pharoah, Martha Plimpton and Casey Wilson, as well as Sam Elliott as THE MAYOR of Quahog.
FAMILY GUY is a 20th Television Animation production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann and Patrick Meighan are executive producers.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! In the new episode, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama’s moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, WILD antics and chaos erupt in the “Blackout” episode. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! Season 20 Winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter THE KITCHEN and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It’s a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for. Watch a video clip from a recent episode!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, December 20, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE RESIDENT, airing on FOX on Tuesday, December 20, 2022! When a gunshot victim comes into the ER, his injuries prove to be so catastrophic throughout his body that multiple doctors need to jump on the case. Watch a video preview from the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, December 19, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on 9-1-1, airing on FOX on Monday, December 19, 2022! While in Florida caring for her ailing father, Athena and Bobby investigate the disappearance of her childhood friend FROM 45 years ago in the “The Devil You Know” episode of 9-1-1. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! In the new episode, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama’s moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, WILD antics and chaos erupt in the “Blackout” episode. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! Season 20 Winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter THE KITCHEN and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It’s a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for. Watch a video clip from a recent episode!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, December 20, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE RESIDENT, airing on FOX on Tuesday, December 20, 2022! When a gunshot victim comes into the ER, his injuries prove to be so catastrophic throughout his body that multiple doctors need to jump on the case. Watch a video preview from the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, December 19, 2022
December 15, 2022
Get all the scoop on 9-1-1, airing on FOX on Monday, December 19, 2022! While in Florida caring for her ailing father, Athena and Bobby investigate the disappearance of her childhood friend FROM 45 years ago in the “The Devil You Know” episode of 9-1-1. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!