Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, January 2, 2020

"2 Fathers" - When David recognizes one of the sigils in the Poveglia Codex from his father Leon's (Vondie Curtis-Hall) artwork, he and Kristen journey to a remote art commune to investigate its meaning and how it's related to David's family, on a rebroadcast of EVIL, Thursday, Jan. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/21/19.)

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion.

The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.