Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, January 2, 2020
"2 Fathers" - When David recognizes one of the sigils in the Poveglia Codex from his father Leon's (Vondie Curtis-Hall) artwork, he and Kristen journey to a remote art commune to investigate its meaning and how it's related to David's family, on a rebroadcast of EVIL, Thursday, Jan. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/21/19.) EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.