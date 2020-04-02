Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Tuesday, April 14, 2020
SAYING GOODBYE - The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz). Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs. Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala (#507). Original airdate 3/17/2020.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow follows a group of misfit heroes as they fight, talk, and sing their way through protecting THE TIMELINE from aberrations, anomalies, and anything else that threatens to mess with history.
The Legends deal with the aftermath of last season's finale. After saving the world via the power of song and themed entertainment, the Legends are major celebrities. Some struggle with the transition from lovable losers to A-list stars, while others start letting fame go to their heads. When a documentary crew decides to film the Legends in action, distracting them from their original mission, in Hell, Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) frees history's most notorious villains in a bid for power. It's up to the Legends to forgo fame and stop these reanimated souls (who they quickly dub "Encores") from wreaking havoc on the timeline, whether it's Rasputin popping out of his coffin and trying to become an immortal tsar or Marie Antoinette (and her head) turning the French Revolution into a deadly, non-stop party.
Based on the characters from DC, DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"), Phil Klemmer ("The Tomorrow People," "Chuck"), Grianne Godfree ("The Flash"), Keto Shimizu ("Arrow") and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash").
