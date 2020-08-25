Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, September 13, 2020
The show airs between 8-9 p.m.
"NFLPA Hall of Famers vs NFLPA Rising Stars" - It's a clash of the NFLPA titans when NFL Hall of Fame icons challenge some of the most thrilling of the NFL's rising stars, who may one day be voted into the renowned Hall of Fame. This all-star episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" airs SUNDAY, SEPT. 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/12/20)
Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud's" sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team NFLPA Hall of Famers - playing for the Professional Athletes Foundation
Bruce Smith - Hall of Fame defensive end
Michael Irvin- Hall of Fame wide receiver
Orlando Pace - Hall of Fame offensive tackle
Cris Carter - Hall of Fame wide receiver
Kevin Greene - Hall of Fame linebacker
Team NFLPA Rising Stars - playing for C.H.A.M.P.S.
Courtland Sutton - Denver Broncos wide receiver
Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens cornerback
Darius Leonard - Indianapolis Colts linebacker
Damien Williams - Kansas City Chiefs running back
Aaron Jones - Green Bay Packers running back
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
