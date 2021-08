Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 29, 2021

It's a clash of the pop-culture stars when dancer JoJo Siwa and her family compete against viral social media stars the D'Amelio family to win money for their respective charities. The NEXT hilarious game features comedian and television host Loni Love when she takes on television personality Ross Mathews and his family on "Celebrity Family Feud." (TV-14, L) (OAD: 6/27/21)The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Team JoJo Siwa; playing for St. Jude Children's Research HospitalTom Siwa - fatherJessalynn Siwa - motherJayden Siwa - brotherMiranda Siwa - cousinVERSUSTeam D'Amelio Family; playing for Stand Up To CancerCharli D'AmelioDixie D'AmelioHeidi D'AmelioMarc D'AmelioMadison Perrott - cousinTeam Ross Mathews; television personality; playing for Free Mom HugsDr. Wellinthon Garcia - fiancéEric Mathews - brotherChristopher "CJay" Jordan - best friendTaya Faber - best friendVERSUSTeam Loni Love; Emmy® Award-winning comedian/author; playing for Project Angel FoodJames Welsh - actor/business ownerBrian Welsh - business ownerRosa Brice - engineerKen Browne - engineer