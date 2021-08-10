Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 29, 2021
The hilarious game features comedian and television host Loni Love and personality Ross Matthews.
It's a clash of the pop-culture stars when dancer JoJo Siwa and her family compete against viral social media stars the D'Amelio family to win money for their respective charities. The NEXT hilarious game features comedian and television host Loni Love when she takes on television personality Ross Mathews and his family on "Celebrity Family Feud." (TV-14, L) (OAD: 6/27/21)
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team JoJo Siwa; playing for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Tom Siwa - father
Jessalynn Siwa - mother
Jayden Siwa - brother
Miranda Siwa - cousin
VERSUS
Team D'Amelio Family; playing for Stand Up To Cancer
Charli D'Amelio
Dixie D'Amelio
Heidi D'Amelio
Marc D'Amelio
Madison Perrott - cousin
Team Ross Mathews; television personality; playing for Free Mom Hugs
Dr. Wellinthon Garcia - fiancé
Eric Mathews - brother
Christopher "CJay" Jordan - best friend
Taya Faber - best friend
VERSUS
Team Loni Love; Emmy® Award-winning comedian/author; playing for Project Angel Food
James Welsh - actor/business owner
Brian Welsh - business owner
Rosa Brice - engineer
Ken Browne - engineer
