Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 29, 2021

The hilarious game features comedian and television host Loni Love and personality Ross Matthews.

Aug. 10, 2021  
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

Team JoJo Siwa; playing for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Tom Siwa - father
Jessalynn Siwa - mother
Jayden Siwa - brother
Miranda Siwa - cousin

VERSUS

Team D'Amelio Family; playing for Stand Up To Cancer

Charli D'Amelio
Dixie D'Amelio
Heidi D'Amelio
Marc D'Amelio
Madison Perrott - cousin

Team Ross Mathews; television personality; playing for Free Mom Hugs

Dr. Wellinthon Garcia - fiancé
Eric Mathews - brother
Christopher "CJay" Jordan - best friend
Taya Faber - best friend

VERSUS

Team Loni Love; Emmy® Award-winning comedian/author; playing for Project Angel Food

James Welsh - actor/business owner
Brian Welsh - business owner
Rosa Brice - engineer
Ken Browne - engineer


