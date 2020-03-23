Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Monday, April 6, 2020
"Chrissy Teigen & John Legend vs VANDERPUMP RULES and Terry & Rebecca Crews vs Karamo Brown" - Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award-winner Steve Harvey, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in "Celebrity Family Feud" to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. Model, author and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter John Legend play against restaurateur, author and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of "Vanderpump Rules." In the next game of the night, "Queer Eye" star and culture expert Karamo Brown take on "America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews. "Celebrity Family Feud" airs MONDAY, APRIL 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/9/19)
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team Teigen/Legend; playing for City Harvest
John Legend - recording artist
Chrissy Teigen - model, author, and TV personality
Ron Stephens - John's brother
Pepper Teigen - Chrissy's mom
Tina Teigen - Chrissy's sister
VERSUS
Team "Vanderpump Rules"; playing for The Vanderpump Dog Foundation
Lisa Vanderpump - restaurateur, author and TV personality
Tom Sandoval - partner at Tom Tom and TV personality
Ariana Madix - TV personality
Tom Schwartz - partner at Tom Tom and TV personality
Katie Maloney-Schwartz - TV personality
In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:
Team Karamo Brown - star of "Queer Eye" and culture expert; playing for OutRight Action International
Ian Jordan - fiancé
Jason Brown - son
Charmaine Grant - mother
Kamilah Brown - sister
VERSUS
Team Terry Crews - host of "America's Got Talent"; playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Rebecca Crews - wife
Anna K. Lund - mother-in-law
Tera Crews - daughter
Azriel Crews - daughter
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Saturday, April 4, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK on FOX - Saturday, April 4, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Saturday, April 4, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of MENTAL SAMURAI on FOX - Thursday, April 2, 2020
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team Teigen/Legend; playing for City Harvest
John Legend - recording artist
Chrissy Teigen - model, author, and TV personality
Ron Stephens - John's brother
Pepper Teigen - Chrissy's mom
Tina Teigen - Chrissy's sister
VERSUS
Team "Vanderpump Rules"; playing for The Vanderpump Dog Foundation
Lisa Vanderpump - restaurateur, author and TV personality
Tom Sandoval - partner at Tom Tom and TV personality
Ariana Madix - TV personality
Tom Schwartz - partner at Tom Tom and TV personality
Katie Maloney-Schwartz - TV personality
In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:
Team Karamo Brown - star of "Queer Eye" and culture expert; playing for OutRight Action International
Ian Jordan - fiancé
Jason Brown - son
Charmaine Grant - mother
Kamilah Brown - sister
VERSUS
Team Terry Crews - host of "America's Got Talent"; playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Rebecca Crews - wife
Anna K. Lund - mother-in-law
Tera Crews - daughter
Azriel Crews - daughter
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.