Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CARD SHARKS on ABC - Saturday, July 27, 2019

"105" - Host Joel McHale continues to deal up even bigger stakes on an all-new "Card Sharks," airing SATURDAY, JULY 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. A game where one turn of a playing card can make you a winner or a loser! Joining Joel McHale are contestants Tamika Lamison (hometown: Richmond, Virginia), Bryce Clifford (hometown: Lake Forest, California) and Malenda Pillow (hometown: Temecula, California) and Ashley Dos Santos (hometown: Los Angeles, California). (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/24/19)

The road to glory and riches begins with two players facing off in a head-to-head elimination race where the winning player claims a $10,000 cash prize and a chance to turn that amount into a life-changing payday. The anticipation builds as the winning contestant risks their prize on predicting seven final cards. THE PLAYER leaves the game with whatever amount of money they have in their bank after their prediction, and results are revealed on the flip of their seventh and final card.





"Card Sharks" is produced by Fremantle. Scott St. John is showrunner and executive producer, and Jack Martin and Jennifer Mullin are also executive producers.