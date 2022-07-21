Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, July 28, 2022

CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, July 28 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, July 28, 2022 While staying in Kat's apartment, Randi starts to feel overwhelmed by Kat's quirks. Meanwhile, Max and Carter try to teach Phil how to ride a bike in the "Call Me A Sporty Giant" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, July 28 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Based on the British series "Miranda," created by Miranda Hart, CALL ME KAT stars Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik as an optimistic and fun-loving woman continuously defying societal expectations, and her mother's wishes, to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms. Her first move? Using her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.

In Season Two, Kat's back, navigating life's ups and downs with a little more self-assurance and a lot more whimsy. Kat's in her element at her lively cat café, working alongside her friends: Randi (Kyla Pratt), a bold, aspiring artist, and Phil (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan), the café's resident baker dipped in southern flair. Across the way, the local piano bar, run by cool, down-to-earth Carter (Julian Gant), remains the gang's favorite watering hole, where Kat's best friend FROM college, Max (Cheyenne Jackson), slings drinks and charms the patrons. All the while, Kat's mother, Sheila (Emmy and Tony Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz), actively keeps tabs on her daughter's romantic life, which found Kat in a tough spot at the end of Season One, having to choose between her new beau, Oscar (Christopher Rivas), or her long-time crush, Max. This year, Kat will find herself in all sorts of predicaments, handling them as only she can - with joy, humor and positivity.

CALL ME KAT is produced by That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Alissa Neubauer is the executive producer and showrunner. Additionally, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak (That's Wonderful Productions), Mayim Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Miranda Hart, Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) also serve as executive producers.

Watch a video FROM the show here:

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GENERATION GAP on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on GENERATION GAP, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Kelly Ripa hosts the comedy quiz game show that is sure to make you LOL and Miranda Sings makes a special surprise appearance during the “Who Am I” challenge. Watch a clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on PRESS YOUR LUCK, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Justin Ebenhack (hometown: Cap-Haitien, Haiti), Chip Vernier (hometown: Waterford, Michigan) and Debbie Gwaltney (hometown: Ferndale, Washington). Watch a featurette now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE FINAL STRAW on ABC - Sunday, July 17, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE FINAL STRAW, airing on ABC on Sunday, July 17, 2022! Hosted by Janelle James, four teams of contestants compete in an epic battle against gravity and physics as they attempt to remove items FROM towering themed stacks. Watch a new featurette from the show!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Father Joe redirects Shrub’s love of graffiti to an art class, while Kelly gets some quality time with her father, Bobby. Meanwhile, Cheryl and Joe come to grips with their new relationship status in the “Naked Lady Day” episode. Plus, watch a clip!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 21, 2022! The 16 remaining chefs are challenged to cook a Southern cuisine dish inspired by complex flavors FROM countries around the world. Plus, watch highlights of the guest-stars from this season now!