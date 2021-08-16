Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, August 26, 2021

Based on the British series "Miranda," created by Miranda Hart, CALL ME KAT stars Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik ("The Big Bang Theory") as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can live a happy and fulfilling life despite still being single at 39. Which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.

It was expected of KAT (Bialik) to be married with kids by now, but for many reasons, she's single - and totally fine with it. Of course, Kat's mother, SHEILA (Emmy Award winner, two-time Tony Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz, "Mike & Molly," "Sisters"), views her daughter's single-hood as her own personal failure, but Kat remains determined to live a fulfilling life, and charts her own course to happiness.

Working alongside Kat at the café are RANDI (Kyla Pratt, "One On One"), a confident millennial and self-proclaimed "non" cat person, and PHIL (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan, "The Cool Kids," "Will & Grace"), who recently BROKE up with his longtime partner.

Although Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans may begin to veer off-course, when her former crush and good friend, MAX (Cheyenne Jackson, "American Horror Story," "30 Rock"), returns to town and takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street, working with his friend, CARTER (Julian Gant, "Good Girls").

CALL ME KAT is produced by That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Darlene Hunt is the executive producer and showrunner. Additionally, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak (That's Wonderful Productions), Mayim Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Miranda Hart, Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) and Beth McCarthy-Miller also serve as executive producers. McCarthy-Miller directed the pilot.