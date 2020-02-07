Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Saturday, February 29, 2020

"Her Own Two Feet" - Bull helps a famous social media influencer, Sadie Washington (Krys Marshall), take her father to court to overturn his legal guardianship over her empire, which he was granted after the young mogul suffered a public mental breakdown. To counteract any jury bias Sadie faces due to the public's perception of her mental illness, they aim to select jurors who believe in giving people second chances, on a rebroadcast of BULL, Saturday, Feb. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/14/19.)

BULL stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of DR. PHIL McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick.

His personal life proves harder to manage as he tries to live a healthier lifestyle following a heart attack and learns he is expecting a child with his ex-wife. Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company's mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm's tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa's who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-law student who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.





In high-stakes trials, Bull's combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.'s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients' favor.