Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, January 31, 2021

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

Jan. 25, 2021  
When Linda joins a women's business group, Gene gets possessive of her time. Meanwhile, Louise and Tina want to learn how to fight in the "Mommy Boy" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Jan. 31 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1006) (TV-PG L, V)

BOB'S BURGERS returns to FOX for its 11th season this fall, which features the historic 200th episode. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who help him run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.

In addition to its 2020 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category every year since 2012, and won the award twice, in 2014 and 2017. Additionally, Benjamin won the Annie Award in 2020 for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production.

Season 11 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Jenny Slate, Sarah and Laura Silverman, Zach Galifianakis and more.

BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.

