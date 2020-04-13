Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, April 19, 2020

The family takes an unexpected road trip with Nat the limo driver in the "Just the Trip" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, April 19 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-917) (TV-PG L)

BOB'S BURGERS returns for a landmark 10th season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.

In addition to its 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and an Annie Award this year.

Season 10 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and more.





