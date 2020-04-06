Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, April 12, 2020
When Gayle decides to host an artists' workshop in a yurt with only one attendee, Linda feels compelled to go to support her sister. Meanwhile, Louise and Gene lead a covert operation to find a lost cat for a cash reward in the "Yurty Rotten Scoundrels" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, April 12 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-916) (TV-PG L)
BOB'S BURGERS returns for a landmark 10th season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.
In addition to its 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and an Annie Award this year.
Season 10 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and more.
BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.
BOB'S BURGERS returns for a landmark 10th season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.
In addition to its 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and an Annie Award this year.
Season 10 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and more.
BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.