Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, May 25, 2020

"Nigerians Don't Do Useless Things" - While Bob waits for Abishola to make the next move, her Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde make it hard for her by stalking him, on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 25 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 9/30/19.)

From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.





Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

Related Articles View More TV Stories