Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, August 17, 2020

The Episode Airs From 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT

Jul. 29, 2020  
Bob must gain the confidence to fight for Abishola when she goes on another date with Chukwuemeka (Toni Tambi).

Also, Uncle Tunde finds an unlikely friend in Dottie in the aftermath of his fight with Auntie Olu, on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, August 17 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 12/9/19.)

From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.

Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.



