Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, April 27, 2020
"Sock Wife!" - Bob's past and present collide when his ex-wife, Lorraine (Nicole Sullivan), is admitted to Abishola's hospital. Also, Christina recruits Kofo for a project to rename the sock colors, on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, April 27 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 3/16/20.
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
