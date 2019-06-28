Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 19, 2019
"Thicker Than Water" - Danny and Baez investigate a murder attempt against a celebrated fertility doctor with a seemingly pristine reputation. Also, Eddie is called to intervene in a Reagan family matter involving Danny's boys; Erin helps Anthony find justice after a date night goes wrong; and Frank ties up loose ends with an old friend, on a rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, July 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/26/18.)
BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood.
He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy." Unable to deny THE FAMILY tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in THE FAMILY footsteps as a cop.
He's found a friend and ally in Eddie, his female partner who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. After several years of working together, Jamie and Eddie finally succumbed to their strong feelings for one another and tied the knot.
