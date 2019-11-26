Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, December 13, 2019

"Meet the New Boss" - Gormley looks to Danny and Baez for help tracking down a former NYPD detective he believes may be a threat to Frank's safety. Also, Erin navigates office politics when she chooses to reopen a closed case; Jamie is transferred to a new precinct with a lot of problems; and Frank and Baker team up to investigate a complaint about an SVU detective, on a rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Bebe Neuwirth returns as Kelly Peterson, the corporation counsel who handles civil claims against the department. (Originally broadcast 10/5/18.)

BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy."





