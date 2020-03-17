Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, March 31, 2020
"The Letter of the Law" - Rio is bummed she can't afford to go to Iceland for her best friend's wedding, so the nuptials are moved and brought to the farm. Meanwhile, Rio is forced to take on Deb's mail route after she quits, and Mike and Jacob help Rudy get over Constance on "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, MARCH 31 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/28/20)
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.
"The Letter of the Law" was written by Justin Nowell and directed by Molly McGlynn.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
