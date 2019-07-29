Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, August 13, 2019
"The Chicken and the Goat" - After weeks of researching soil revitalization and coming up with a wonderful plan to make their farm successful, Rio and Mike are forced to find a new strategy when the weather forecast is not in their favor. As Mike tries to focus on addressing the dead soil, Rio attempts to connect with new neighbors at the Bowman's potluck but ends up spicing up her romantic relationship with Mike instead on ABC's "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, AUG. 13 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/23/19)
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance and JT Neal as Jacob.
"The Chicken and the Goat" was written by Justin Nowell and directed by Kevin Bray.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
