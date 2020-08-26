Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACKISH on ABC - Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The show airs between 9-9:30 p.m.

"Hair Day" - Bow takes Diane to get her hair done at the salon and wants to spend this time together as a bonding opportunity, but Diane isn't having it. Diane is conflicted about relaxing her hair again and embarks on a hair journey with the help of Bow, Ruby and her hair stylist, Yaya (Jill Scott). Meanwhile, Dre and Junior compete to have the best barbecue on "black-ish," TUESDAY, SEPT. 8 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast: OAD: 1/7/20)

ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

Guest starring Jill Scott as Yaya.

"Hair Day" was written by Marquita J. Robinson and directed by Anya Adams.

