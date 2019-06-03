Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, June 18, 2019

"Purple Rain" - THE FAMILY is shocked to learn that Jack and Diane are not familiar with the iconic music of Prince. One by one, each member of THE FAMILY works to explain Prince's tremendous impact on their lives through his music on the 100th episode of "black-ish," TUESDAY, JUNE 18 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/13/18)

ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.

Guest starring is Jeff Meacham as Josh and August & Berlin Gross as Devante.

"Purple Rain" was written by Peter Saji and directed by Charles Stone.

The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Kenny Smith, Gail Lerner, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios.





ABC's "black-ish" is broadcasted in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.