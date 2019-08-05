Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, August 20, 2019
"Purple Rain" - THE FAMILY is shocked to learn that Jack and Diane are not familiar with the iconic music of Prince. One by one, each member of THE FAMILY works to explain Prince's tremendous impact on their lives through his music on "black-ish," TUESDAY, AUG. 20 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/13/18)
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.
Guest starring is Jeff Meacham as Josh and August & Berlin Gross as Devante.
"Purple Rain" was written by Peter Saji and directed by Charles Stone.
Produced by ABC Studios, the series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Kenny Smith, Gail Lerner, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
