Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, August 13, 2019
"Black History Month" - Dre is upset after he learns that Jack and Diane are getting the same surface-level education about Black History Month that he got when he was growing up. After taking it up with the twins' teacher, he is asked to present at the assembly and wants to bring Black history to life on "black-ish," TUESDAY, AUG. 13 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/26/29) (TV-PG, DL)
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.
Guest starring is Octavia Spencer as herself and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
"Black History Month" was written by Laura Gutin Peterson and directed by Tracee Ellis Ross.
Produced by ABC Studios, the series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Kenny Smith, Gail Lerner, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
