Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Saturday, January 4, 2020

Hosted by Jamie Foxx, BEAT SHAZAM is the unique and interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world's most popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to one million dollars. Teams of moonshiners, newlyweds and best friends battle for the chance to take home the season's second million-dollar prize in the "Playing for the Million...Again!" episode of BEAT SHAZAM airing Saturday, Jan. 4 (11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT) on FOX. (BSH-302) (TV-PG D, L)

Hosted by Grammy-, Golden Globe- and Academy Award-winning actor and musician Jamie Foxx, BEAT SHAZAM is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world's most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars. Foxx returns as host and executive producer and is joined by his daughter, actress, model and writer Corinne Foxx, who returns as deejay. Now entering its third season, the show already has given away more than $6.5 million!

In Season Three, BEAT SHAZAM introduces three new format changes, including a player's choice round, "That's My Jam," for which the three teams of contestants vote between two genres of music in which to compete next (i.e. "60s" vs. "90s", "Country vs. "Disco"). In "Corinne's Choice," the BEAT SHAZAM deejay selects the category of music in which the final two teams play. Then, for songs worth $10,000, the final two teams are challenged in a "Without Words" round, during which only the instrumental versions of songs are heard.

Viewers also can play along with BEAT SHAZAM's Webby Award-winning play-at-home game, available exclusively on the Shazam app. During each all-new episode, viewers can compete to win a $10,000 cash prize and in a new feature for this season, they will now be able to access select playlists, music videos, and more from each episode's featured artists and genres on Apple Music.





BEAT SHAZAM was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam. Mark Burnett, Apploff, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.