Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS on ABC - Sunday, September 6, 2020

The show airs between 7-8 p.m.

"3010" - DON'T miss a woman who finds a plastic cockroach in her bowl of chips; videos featuring twins; and Recovery Room Ramblers, including a teen who thinks her tongue has fallen out of her mouth after dental surgery. Plus, a little girl hides under the table to prevent her mom from seeing her eat ice cream; and a little girl doesn't want to grow up because she doesn't want to eat salad, on "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, SEPT. 6 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/05/20)

In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.