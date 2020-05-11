Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, May 16, 2020





"315 (On with the Show: Disney/Mother's Day)" - "American Idol" got closer to crowning the 2020 winner with the episode revealing who America voted into the Top 7. In the hybrid Disney and Mother's Day show, the remaining finalists performed two songs each: one from the renowned Disney songbook and the second dedicated to the mother figures in their lives as a Mother's Day tribute. Season two winner, Laine Hardy, returned to perform "Life is a Highway" and share his journey after winning the show last year. The rebroadcast of the all-remote episode airs SATURDAY, MAY 16 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/10/20)"American Idol"'s Top 11 finalists include the following:Arthur Gunn - Wichita, KSDillon James - Bakersfield, CAFrancisco Martin - Daly City, CAGrace Leer - Nashville, TNJonny West - Studio City, CAJovin Webb - Baton Rouge, LAJulia Gargano - Staten Island, NYJust Sam - West Hollywood, CALouis Knight - Narberth, PAMakayla Phillips - Temecula, CASophia James (Wackerman) - Long Beach, CAHelping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor."American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

