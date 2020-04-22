Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, April 25, 2020





"301 (Auditions)" - Viewers embarked on a nationwide journey across Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California; and Sunriver, Oregon, where the show's iconic judge auditions surprised audiences with never-before-seen twists. Those auditioning for the coveted ticket to Hollywood included a subway performer from Harlem who gave one of the most emotional auditions in "Idol" history; a garbage collector with no experience who headed to the streets of Savannah, alongside host Ryan Seacrest, to warm up for his audition; and a hopeless romantic who encountered her own fairy tale twist during her audition as she sang from the heart. The season premiere episode of "American Idol" rebroadcasts SATURDAY, APRIL 25 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/16/20)Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor."American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.