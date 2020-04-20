Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, April 25, 2020





"American Idol - This Is Me (Part #2)" - In its conclusion of the two-part event of "American Idol - This Is Me," "American Idol" delved deeper into the lives of the remaining Top 21 contestants, sharing incredible, unseen performances and moments while rediscovering previous fan favorites. Fans got the chance to learn more about the Top 21 and find out if America voted Grace Leer or Lauren Mascitti through to the Top 20 with a special results reveal by host Ryan Seacrest. The episode rebroadcasts SATURDAY, APRIL 25 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/19/20)Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor."American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.