Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, September 20, 2019
"The Dance" - With the kids away at the school dance, Katie and Greg look forward to a romantic evening alone; but Anna-Kat is crushed when the boy she likes doesn't ask her to the dance, and Oliver begins to panic when the town psychic's predictions begin to come true on "American Housewife," FRIDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/14/19)
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
"The Dance" was written by Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz and Sarah Dunn, and directed by Melissa Kosar.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
