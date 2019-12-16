Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, January 3, 2020
"Flavor of Westport" - Katie teams up with Oliver in hopes of growing her lasagna-making endeavor from hobby to serious business venture. Meanwhile, a bout of writer's block forces Greg to look at new career opportunities. When a young Youtube sensation enlists Greg's help to ghostwrite his memoir, Greg is pushed out of his comfort zone on "American Housewife," FRIDAY, JAN. 3 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/15/19)
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Matt Shively guest stars as Lonnie Spears.
"Flavor of Westport" was written by Jeremy Hall and directed by Alisa Statman.
"American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and is produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
