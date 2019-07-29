Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, August 16, 2019
"Baby Crazy" - Viv (Leslie Bib) asks Katie to take Violet for the night so she and Alan (Jay Mohr) can discuss reconciling but is caught off guard when Greg is hit with a bout of baby fever. Meanwhile, Taylor tricks Oliver into helping her when Luther eats an expensive pair of earrings on "American Housewife," FRIDAY, AUG. 16 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/26/19)
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Guest star Leslie Bibb returns as Viv and Jay Mohr guest stars as Alan.
"Baby Crazy" was written by Brian Donovan and Ed Herro, and directed by David Bertman.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
