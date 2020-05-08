Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, May 18, 2020

"I Love You, You're Perfect, I Think" - When Lola learns Judge Benner's whistleblower secret as part of her background research for her Attorney General campaign, she faces an excruciating dilemma. Lola has an obligation to expose the ethical breach, but knows that doing so could end her mentor's career.

Also, Emily is avoiding the implications of Luke's "I love you" as she represents a client with mental health issues, on a rebroadcast of ALL RISE, Monday, May 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 3/9/20.)

ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.





Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

