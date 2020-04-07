Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, April 20, 2020

"Bye Bye Bernie" - When Lola's mother makes a statement about her daughter in a newspaper, Lola must contend with both her mother, Roxy (L. Scott Caldwell), and with her colleagues who commend Roxy's harsh words about the justice system, on a rebroadcast of ALL RISE, Monday, April 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 2/3/20.)

ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.