Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, July 7, 2019

"2921" - In this momentous episode of "AFV," nine winning videos compete for the ultimate cash prize of $100,000! Also included is a music montage featuring mishaps with toys and blunders taking place in the snow on "America's Funniest Home Videos," airing SUNDAY, JULY 7 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/12/19)

In its 29 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $15 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.





Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.