Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, July 19, 2020

"3018" - Catch Easter funnies, including a dad who pranks his kids by eating their Easter candy; people who get soaked by sink-sprayer gags; and pathetic athletics, including a golfer who unsuccessfully tries to dodge a bird attack, on "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, JULY 19 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/5/20)In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.