Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, August 2, 2020
"3021" - DON'T miss nine finalists compete for the $100,000 prize on ABC's "America's Funniest Home Videos." Other highlights include basketball blunders, trick shots and curious cats, SUNDAY, AUG. 2 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/7/20)
In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Saturday, August 1, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, July 31, 2020